Exchange operator Nasdaq's revenue rises 14.6 percent

(Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) on Wednesday reported a 14.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher U.S. trading volumes.

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

The company’s net income attributable rose to $177 million, or $1.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $168 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose to $666 million from $581 million.

The company lowered its 2018 adjusted operating expense guidance to $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion.