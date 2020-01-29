Nasdaq profit tops Wall Street estimates on non-trading units strength

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc’s (NDAQ.O) quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, led by strength in its non-trading businesses, including information services and market technology.

Exchange operators have been expanding beyond their core trading business to focus on high-growth segments including market technology and information services that help traders make investment decisions.

Nasdaq’s newer non-trading businesses also provide technology and analytics services to other companies including cryptocurrency marketplaces.

Revenue from information services, Nasdaq’s biggest non-trading business, rose 3.7% to $194 million.

Market technology unit’s revenue jumped nearly 29% to $98 million.

Revenue from market services, the exchange operator’s biggest business, fell 9.6% to $225 million as the market remained relatively stable compared to a year earlier.

Nasdaq’s adjusted net income rose to $215 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $207 million, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.29 per share, managing to beat analysts’ average estimate of $1.27, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose marginally to $646 million.