NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc on Wednesday reported a rise in first quarter profits on Wednesday as a pickup in the exchange operator’s non-transactional businesses, including market technology, helped offset a softer trading environment.

The company’s net income rose to $247 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $177 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, a year earlier.