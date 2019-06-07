Nasdaq Commodities postpones launch of new trading system

OSLO (Reuters) - Nasdaq Commodities will postpone the introduction of a new planned trading system, which was set to go live for its members on June 10, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.

The new trading system is called Request for Quote Trading System, or RFQ, and it offers a platform where price quotes will be provided on request.

“The decision to postpone is to increase the timeline for technical and market readiness. A new go-live date will be announced in due course later this year,” the exchange said.

Nasdaq Commodities’ offerings include power, natural gas and carbon emission markets, tanker and dry cargo freight, fuel oil, seafood derivatives, iron ore, electricity certificates and clearing services.