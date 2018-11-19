November 19, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

South Africa's Naspers sees higher first-half core headline profit

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce giant Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J) said on Monday it expects first-half core headline earnings per share to be between 35 percent and 43 percent higher than a year earlier.

Cape Town-based Naspers, which owns the largest stake in China’s Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), said core headline earnings per share are expected to be between 98 cents to $1.18 higher for the six months ended Sept. 30, from $2.77 a year earlier.

Core headline earnings per share is Naspers’ main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items.

Naspers said first-half earnings per share were significantly boosted by the once-off gain after it sold here its entire 11.18 percent stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart to Walmart Inc (WMT.N) for $2.2 billion.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.