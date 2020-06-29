June 29, 2020 / 4:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Naspers posts 4.5% drop in full-year profit

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers (NPNJn.J) reported a 4.5% drop in profit for the year to March 31, mainly on investments to drive growth in its food delivery business.

Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to $6.57 from $6.87 a year earlier, it said on Monday. The company had estimated that HEPS would drop by 10-16%.

The results were announced after the stock market closed with the technology giant’s shares up 0.3%.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below