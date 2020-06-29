Naspers posts 4.5% drop in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers (NPNJn.J) reported a 4.5% drop in profit for the year to March 31, mainly on investments to drive growth in its food delivery business.

Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to $6.57 from $6.87 a year earlier, it said on Monday. The company had estimated that HEPS would drop by 10-16%.

The results were announced after the stock market closed with the technology giant’s shares up 0.3%.