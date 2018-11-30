South Africa's Naspers first-half profit jumps, Tencent robust

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce giant Naspers (NPNJn.J) reported a 39 percent jump in half-year profit on Friday, thanks to a strong performance in its investment in China’s Tencent (0700.HK).
Naspers, which owns about a third of Tencent, said core headline earnings came in at $1.7 billion, or 385 cents per share, in the six months ended September compared with $1.2 billion, or 277 cents per share, a year earlier.
Core headline EPS is Naspers’ main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items.
Tencent’s contribution to core headline EPS of $1.8 billion helped offset weakness at the company’s other businesses that include e-commerce platforms MakeMyTrip and Delivery Hero.
Founded more than 100 years ago in Stellenbosch, South Africa, Naspers has transformed itself from a newspaper publisher into a $87 billion empire but it owes all of that valuation to its one-third stake in Tencent.
The stake has become not just a moneyspinner for the group but also a headache as it dwarfs Naspers’ own market capitalization by 40 percent.
Share in Naspers rose 1.1 percent to 2,280 rand as of 1348 GMT.
Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by Louise Heavens