South Africa's Naspers first-half profit jumps, Tencent robust

FILE PHOTO: A satellite dish connecting residents to South Africa's DSTV television network, owned by telecommunications giant Naspers, adorns a shack in Khayelitsha township, Cape Town, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce giant Naspers (NPNJn.J) reported a 39 percent jump in half-year profit on Friday, thanks to a strong performance in its investment in China’s Tencent (0700.HK).

Naspers, which owns about a third of Tencent, said core headline earnings came in at $1.7 billion, or 385 cents per share, in the six months ended September compared with $1.2 billion, or 277 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core headline EPS is Naspers’ main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items.

Tencent’s contribution to core headline EPS of $1.8 billion helped offset weakness at the company’s other businesses that include e-commerce platforms MakeMyTrip and Delivery Hero.

Founded more than 100 years ago in Stellenbosch, South Africa, Naspers has transformed itself from a newspaper publisher into a $87 billion empire but it owes all of that valuation to its one-third stake in Tencent.

The stake has become not just a moneyspinner for the group but also a headache as it dwarfs Naspers’ own market capitalization by 40 percent.

Share in Naspers rose 1.1 percent to 2,280 rand as of 1348 GMT.