Marfrig shrugs off antitrust concerns on National Beef acquisition

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian beef processor Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA) does not see antitrust concerns arising from its proposed acquisition of National Beef Packing Company LLC due to its small presence in the U.S. market, company executives said on Monday.

Marfrig announced earlier on Monday it will buy a controlling stake in National Beef in a $969-million deal . The company’s chief financial officer Eduardo Miron said in a press conference in Sao Paulo that Marfrig plans to sell its Keystone Foods division in the U.S., adding there are potential investors for the asset.