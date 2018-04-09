FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 9, 2018 / 4:35 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Marfrig shrugs off antitrust concerns on National Beef acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian beef processor Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA) does not see antitrust concerns arising from its proposed acquisition of National Beef Packing Company LLC due to its small presence in the U.S. market, company executives said on Monday.

    Marfrig announced earlier on Monday it will buy a controlling stake in National Beef in a $969-million deal . The company’s chief financial officer Eduardo Miron said in a press conference in Sao Paulo that Marfrig plans to sell its Keystone Foods division in the U.S., adding there are potential investors for the asset.

    Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.