SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA) has acquired a controlling stake in U.S. beef processor National Beef Packing Company LLC for $969 million, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Marfrig has purchased 51 percent of National Beef Packing Company shares, in a transaction valuing the target at $2.3 billion including debt, Marfrig said.