National Grid to pay about $35 million and lift natgas moratorium after NY settlement

(Reuters) - National Grid Plc on Monday agreed to pay about $35 million to compensate customers in New York City and Long Island for imposing a moratorium on new gas customers and to support new energy conservation measures and clean energy projects as part of an agreement with New York State.

National Grid said in a statement it will immediately lift the moratorium for about two years. National Grid, which owns and operates electricity transmission networks in the United Kingdom, also supplies power and gas to customers in New York and New England in the United States, including about 1.8 million gas customers in New York City and Long Island.

“National Grid will pay a significant penalty for its failure to address the supply issue, its abuse of its customers, and the adverse economic impact they have caused,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

At the heart of the conflict was National Grid’s decision in May to impose a moratorium on signing up new gas customers in its New York City and Long Island territory and refusal to reconnect service to more than 1,100 pre-existing clients.

The utility blamed New York regulators’ rejection of Williams Cos Inc’s $1 billion Northeast Supply Enhancement gas pipeline project from Pennsylvania to New York and New Jersey, which the blue-chip company was counting on to meet growing demand for gas.

National Grid agreed to settle after Cuomo sent a letter on Nov. 12, threatening to revoke the utility’s certificate to operate its gas franchise in downstate New York for allegedly failing to provide “adequate and reliable service” as required by state law.

The governor, who has been pushing utilities to invest in renewable power and energy efficiency programs rather than new fossil fired infrastructure, gave National Grid 14 days to say how it would fix supply problems.

The governor has threatened to revoke other companies’ franchises before, but no utility has ever lost its New York franchise, according to state energy officials.

Ratings agency Moody’s placed two of National Grid’s utilities in the United States on review for downgrade on Nov. 18, citing heightened regulatory uncertainty and saying the impact extended to other utilities operating in New York.

“The threat to revoke a utility’s license represents a weakening of the consistency and predictability of New York’s utility regulatory environment,” credit rating agency Moody’s said. The ratings agency added that the letter seemed to bypass the regulatory process.

National Grid stock was up 1.3% on Monday.