(Reuters) - British power grid operator National Grid Plc’s (NG.L) full-year profit rose 3.5 percent, helped by growth in its U.S. business.

Underlying operating profit rose to 3.5 billion pounds ($4.74 billion) for the year ended March 31, from 3.4 billion pounds a year earlier.

The company expects growth of at least 7 percent in the near term.