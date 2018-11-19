Fortress Bio to sell its majority stake in brokerage National Holdings

(Reuters) - Biotech incubator Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO.O) said on Monday it would sell its majority stake in brokerage National Holdings Corp to financial services provider B Riley Financial (RILY.O) in a deal valued at $22.9 million.

Fortress is selling its 56.1 percent stake in the brokerage and investment bank (NHLD.O), of which it has already sold 24 percent for $3.25 per share.

The remaining stake will be sold at the same price following approvals from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Owning National had given Fortress an in-house underwriter and a private sales force of about 700 brokers to help it raise money for its stable of nine ventures that are developing new drugs or treatments.