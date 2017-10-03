FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Natixis buys majority stake in Australia's Investors Mutual
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 3, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 17 days ago

Natixis buys majority stake in Australia's Investors Mutual

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Natixis (CNAT.PA) has agreed to buy a majority stake in Australian fund management company Investors Mutual Limited for around A$155 million ($121 million), as part of its plans to expand in the Asian region.

The logo of French bank Natixis is seen outside of one of their offices in Paris, France, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Natixis Global Asset Management will buy all the shares in Investors Mutual Limited (IML) held by Pacific Current Group (PAC.AX), along with a portion of the shares in IML held by its founder Anton Tagliaferro, for up to AS$155m in cash.

Natixis will end up with a 51.9 percent stake in IML, which has A$9.1 billion in assets under management, and Natixis added that it expects to close the deal this month.

“We have previously stated that it is our intention to pursue new growth in the Asia Pacific market, and this marks the first acquisition as part of those plans,” said Natixis Global Asset Management Chief Executive Jean Raby in a statement.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.