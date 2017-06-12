Natixis Global Asset Management strengthens senior leadership

(Reuters) - Asset manager Natixis Global Asset Management named Oliver Bilal head of international sales and marketing responsible for Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

The appointment of Bilal, who previously served as the head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at UBS Asset Management, is one of the many the Paris and Boston headquartered company announced on Monday.

Beverly Bearden, currently executive vice president of global human resources at Natixis Global Asset Management, will assume the additional responsibility of deputy chief executive officer, the company said.

Fabrice Chemouny was named head of Asia Pacific, effective September. Chemouny was previously executive vice president of international institutional sales at the company.

The company also named Chris Jackson chief international operations officer. Jackson was formerly international deputy CEO.

Cyril Marie, currently the head of strategy and corporate development, was also named deputy chief financial officer.