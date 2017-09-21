National Bank of Canada says tech glitch may have exposed customer data

(Reuters) - National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth largest lender, said on Thursday a website glitch earlier this week may have exposed personal information of about 400 customers.

A sign is pictured outside a National Bank of Canada branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Some people may have seen other customer’s data while filling an electronic form on the bank’s website due to the glitch, the lender said in an email statement.

National Bank said human error in setting up the form was the reason for the glitch and that it was offering free credit monitoring to affected customers.

No address, social insurance number or any banking information were disclosed, the bank said.