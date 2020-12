FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying attends a news conference in Beijing, China October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes NATO will adopt the correct outlook toward the country and stands ready to engage in dialogue with the group, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during a regular briefing on Tuesday.

NATO is formally known as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.