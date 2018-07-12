Trump did not threaten to leave NATO, Macron says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Donald Trump did not directly threaten to leave the NATO security alliance during a summit on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Some news agencies reported the U.S. president had threatened to pull out of the 70-year-old alliance over frustration with member states’ lack of commitment to agreed goals including spending 2 percent of GDP on defense.

But Macron said no direct threat was issued. NATO sources said that while Trump warned that the U.S. could “go it alone” if others didn’t step up, it fell short of a direct threat to formally withdraw.