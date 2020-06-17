NATO must deal with, not ignore Turkish problem: French official

FILE PHOTO: The Turkish national flag hangs in the foreground as drilling vessel Fatih is seen off the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

PARIS (Reuters) - NATO must not bury its head in the sand with regard to Turkey’s recent behaviour towards its allies, a French defence ministry official said on Wednesday, and accused the Turkish navy of harassing a French warship carrying out a NATO mission.

“We have known complicated moments in the alliance, but we can’t be an ostrich and can’t pretend there isn’t a Turkey problem at NATO. We have to see it, say it and handle it,” the official, who was speaking ahead of a defence ministers’ NATO summit, said.