May 14, 2018 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia counting more on propaganda: NATO official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO hopes to carry out another meeting of the NATO-Russia council soon, with the agenda to include for the first time Moscow’s increasing use of “hybrid threats” such as propaganda and disinformation, a senior NATO official said on Monday.

Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, NATO’s first Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security, told a conference in Berlin that Russia was stepping up its use of such tools to offset its relative military weakness.

“NATO doesn’t want a Cold War. It wants a constructive relationship with Russia, but it cannot leave unanswered Moscow’s diverse hybrid attacks on democracies of other countries,” he said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Joseph Nasr

