World News
December 4, 2018 / 5:36 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Russia in 'material breach' of nuclear arms treaty: NATO statement

1 Min Read

NATO foreign ministers pose for a family photo during a meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO formally accused Russia on Tuesday of breaching the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which rid Europe of land-based nuclear missiles, issuing a statement that supported U.S. accusations of Russian violations.

“Allies have concluded that Russia has developed and fielded a missile system, the 9M729, which violates the INF Treaty and poses significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security,” NATO foreign ministers said in a statement after a meeting.

“We strongly support the finding of the United States that Russia is in material breach of its obligations under the INF Treaty,” the statement said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
