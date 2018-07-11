FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 11, 2018 / 1:48 PM / in a day

'France were lucky,' Belgian PM tells Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Belgian prime minister told French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday that France had been very fortunate to beat Belgium and reach the World Cup final in Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Welcoming fellow leaders including Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump to a summit of the NATO defense alliance in Brussels, premier Charles Michel said the Western bloc must go on setting aside differences to protect each other.

Then he added: “Yesterday in Russia, Belgium played a great game against France. Belgians are generally not too chauvinist but frankly, Emmanuel, yesterday, the French team was very lucky.

“Like in football, fair play and team spirit are what we need more than ever.”.

Macron attended the semi-final in St. Petersburg along with the Belgian king and saw France win 1-0 to earn a place in Sunday’s final in Moscow against either England or Croatia.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.