BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump lobbied allies at a NATO summit to spend more money on defense, a British official said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks in with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

“He certainly said that he wanted more money to be spent on defense,” the official told reporters. The official also said the summit had so far shown there was unity among NATO when it comes the future of the Western defense alliance.