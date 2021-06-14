NATO to tackle climate change for first time, summit communique to say

NATO heads of states and governments attend a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO has agreed on a climate action plan to help mitigate climate change, seen as a threat multiplier that impacts the alliance’s security, NATO leaders will say in their communique to be published after their summit on Monday.

The alliance is aiming to increase its awareness, adaptation, mitigation, and outreach efforts regarding climate change, NATO will say according to a copy of its final summit statement seen by Reuters.

To adapt to climate change, NATO will also incorporate climate change considerations into its full spectrum of work, ranging from defence planning and capability development to civil preparedness and exercises, according to the communique.