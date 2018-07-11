FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated a day ago

Europe is not facing a break-up of the alliance with the U.S.: French official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his “personal attachment” to Europe and gave “rather positive and constructive messages” to NATO allies on the strength of the transatlantic alliance, a source at the French presidency said on Wednesday.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

These statements show “there is no break-up between America and Europe,” the source said, adding that a meeting at the NATO summit between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron had been “friendly and relaxed.”

Reporting by Marine Pennetier in Brussels; Writing by Michel Rose in Paris; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

