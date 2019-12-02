World News
NATO declaration will include commitment to collective defense: official

BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO member states will affirm the bloc’s collective defense guarantee at their summit this week in the United Kingdom, a German government official said on Monday.

The commitment will be included in the summit’s declaration, the official said, adding that a meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump was envisaged for Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Alexander Ratz and Michael Nienaber

