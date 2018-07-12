Trump made no threat to quit NATO: Lithuania leader

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump did not threaten to quit NATO during a summit on Thursday, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite told reporters after the meeting in Brussels.

Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

Asked whether anything Trump said might have been interpreted as a warning that the United States could withhold defense capabilities from allies in Europe, she said: “I would not interpret it that way.”

Grybauskaite, whose Baltic nation is among those on NATO’s front line with an increasingly assertive Russia, said Trump insisted that allies do more to quickly raise defense spending.