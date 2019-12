U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Downing Street after attending a reception hosted by Britian's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the NATO military alliance and trade at a meeting a day earlier.

“Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom at 10 Downing Street last night. Talked about numerous subjects including NATO and Trade,” the U.S. leader said on Twitter.