BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump voiced hopes on Wednesday that issues over NATO spending and trade would be worked out in talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron during the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaking at the start of their meeting at a NATO summit, Macron said he disagreed that with Trump’s admonishment of German Chancellor Angela Merkel for being beholden to Russian over energy imports.