Germany must do more, says Merkel after 'intense' NATO summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel told NATO allies that Germany must do more in terms of defense spending during a “very fundamental” discussion at a NATO summit on Thursday where U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on his partners.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

“We had a very intense summit,” Merkel told reporters, adding that Trump had demanded a change in the burden sharing within the alliance but in the end everyone had made a clear commitment to NATO.