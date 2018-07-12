Germany must do more, says Merkel after 'intense' NATO summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel told NATO allies that Germany must do more in terms of defense spending during a “very fundamental” discussion at a NATO summit on Thursday where U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on his partners.
“We had a very intense summit,” Merkel told reporters, adding that Trump had demanded a change in the burden sharing within the alliance but in the end everyone had made a clear commitment to NATO.
Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt