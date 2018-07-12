FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Germany must do more, says Merkel after 'intense' NATO summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel told NATO allies that Germany must do more in terms of defense spending during a “very fundamental” discussion at a NATO summit on Thursday where U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on his partners.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

“We had a very intense summit,” Merkel told reporters, adding that Trump had demanded a change in the burden sharing within the alliance but in the end everyone had made a clear commitment to NATO.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt

