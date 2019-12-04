Merkel sees progress in U.S.-EU trade talks with new EU commission

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WATFORD, England (Reuters) - The prospects of the European Union and the United States bridging differences on trade have improved after German conservative Ursula von der Leyen took over as head of the bloc’s executive arm, Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“I believe that we have a good basis to make progress in the trade talks with the new commission and new commission president taking office,” said Merkel during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump.