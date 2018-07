BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must prioritize having a range of other suppliers other than Russia for its energy, Poland’s president said on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump accused Germany of being captive to Russian gas supplies.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks to the media as he arrives at the Alliance's headquarters ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

“We need a diversification of supplies, this is one of the most important goals of the European Union energy union,” President Andrzej Duda told reporters as he arrived for the NATO summit in Brussels.