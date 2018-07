BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told NATO allies to raise defense spending to 4 pct of gross domestic product, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev told reporters on Wednesday in Brussels.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is greeted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

“President Trump, who spoke first, raised the issue not only to achieve 2 percent, today, but (set) a new barrier - 4 percent,” Radev told reporters.