December 3, 2019 / 12:09 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

NATO's chief cannot promise to heal rift with Turkey by end of London summit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a NATO leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday it was not right to question the Western alliance’s security guarantee but that he was working to solve a dispute with Turkey over allied plans to defend the Baltics.

Asked if the issue could be resolved by the end of the London summit, he said: “I will not promise that, but what I can say is that we are working on that. But it is not like NATO doesn’t have a plan to defend the Baltic countries.”

Speaking after a breakfast with U.S. President Donald Trump, Stoltenberg said NATO still had strong support in the United States and cited a “big paradox” that while people were questioning the transatlantic bond, citizens backed NATO. “We have bad rhetoric but extremely good substance,” he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams

