July 12, 2018 / 10:34 AM / in 5 hours

Trump says committed to NATO as allies up spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States’ commitment to NATO “remains very strong” after a summit in Brussels at which he said allies had made unprecedented commitments to increase spending on their own defense.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“NATO is much stronger now than it was two days ago,” Trump told reporters, describing an unscheduled crisis meeting of the 29 alliance leaders on Thursday morning as “fantastic” and having “a great collegial spirit”.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

