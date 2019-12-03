World News
December 3, 2019

Trump says he can see France breaking off from NATO

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured), ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he could see France breaking off from NATO which he described as a surprise because he believes it needs more protection than anybody else.

“I do see France breaking off,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London.

“I’m looking at him (French President Emmanuel Macron) and I’m saying that he needs protection more than anybody and I see him breaking off. So I’m a little surprised at that.”

Reporting by Steve Holland and Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg

