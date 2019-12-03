Trump warns EU to 'shape up' over trade and NATO

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured), ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said things would get very tough with the European Union unless the bloc shapes up over trade and NATO.

“The European Union (is) treating the United States very, very unfairly on trade,” Trump said at a meeting with the head of NATO in London. “The deficit for many, many years has been astronomical with the United States and Europe in their favor. I’m changing that and I’m changing it very rapidly.

“It’s not right to be taken advantage of on NATO and also then to be taken advantage of on trade, and that’s what happens. We can’t let that happen.

“We’re talking to the European Union about trade and they have to shape up or otherwise things are going to get very tough.”