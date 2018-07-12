FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Trump says 'ultimate deal' with Putin would be world without nuclear weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the best agreement he could have with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be one where there would be no nuclear weapons in the world.

Asked what would be the best possible result from his meeting with Putin, Trump said: “What would be the ultimate? Let’s see. No more nuclear weapons anywhere in the world, no more wars, no more problems, no more conflicts. ... That would be my ultimate.”

Trump is due to meet with Putin on Monday in Helsinki.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

