Russia wants deals on arms control and nuclear, says U.S. Trump

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Russia wanted to agree deals on arms control and nuclear and that he was willing to bring China into those either now or later.

In Britain for a meeting of the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, Trump said: “I have to say this, Russia wants to make a deal on arms control ... Russia wants to make a deal as recently as, like, two weeks ago. Russia wants very much to make a deal on arms control and nuclear.”

“We’ll also certainly bring in ... China. We may bring them in later, or we may bring them in now.”