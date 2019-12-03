U.S. and Russia want a new treaty on nuclear weapons: Trump

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States and Russia wanted to reach a new treaty agreement on nuclear weapons.

“Frankly, the whole situation with nuclear is not a good situation,” Trump said ahead of NATO leaders summit.

“We ended the treaty because it wasn’t being adhered to by the other side. But they want to make a treaty and so do we and I think it would be a great thing. I think it’s one of the most important things we can do, frankly.”

Trump said China was interested in joining the talks.

“They were extremely excited about getting involved. So some very good things can happen with respect to that.”

In August, Washington pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), citing violations by Russia that Moscow denies.