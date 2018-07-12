FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 9:37 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Trump says he wants shorter deadline for NATO spending targets: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Trump significantly toughened his tone on NATO defense spending at a summit on Thursday, singling out Germany, Spain and Belgium in a closed-door session in Brussels, two sources said.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via REUTERS

Breaking from a carefully-scripted session to focus on Ukraine and Georgia, Trump “forcibly restated his position on wanting NATO members to reach 2 percent spending target to a short a deadline,” one source said, referring to a NATO goal.

Reporting by William James and Robin Emmott

