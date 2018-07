BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump did not threaten to pull out of NATO at the second day of a summit on Thursday, despite a tough rebuke of allies for spending too little on defense, two NATO sources told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks during the welcoming ceremony at the start of a NATO summit at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Asked if he had issued the threat to quit the military alliance, both sources said: “No”.