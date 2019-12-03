Trump says he is looking at sanctions against Turkey over S-400 missile deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

LONDON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was looking at imposing sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian missile system, blaming his predecessor for not selling Ankara a U.S. missile system.

Sitting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump was asked whether he would issue sanctions on Turkey over the purchase of the S-400 missile system.

“We are looking at it now, and we’re talking about it now,” he told journalists.

“As you know Turkey wanted to buy our Patriot system and the (former U.S. President Barack) Obama administration wouldn’t let them, and they only let them when they were ready to buy another system.”