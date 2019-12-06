Turkey says left alone to fight terrorism after no agreement at NATO: NTV

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar arrives for a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (not pictured) as part of a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium October 25, 2019. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - NATO allies did not reach agreement at a summit in London this week and Ankara was left alone in the fight against terrorism, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on Friday.

Turkey had threatened to block a NATO agreement for the defense of Poland and the Baltic states unless the alliance agreed to designate Syrian Kurdish fighters Ankara targeted in an October military offensive as terrorists. Turkey eventually agreed to back the Baltic plan.

“It is illogical for some circles to try to portray steps we are taking for our national security as a disregard of NATO,” broadcaster NTV quoted Akar as saying. “In the end, there was no agreement reached. We were left alone in the fight against terror.”