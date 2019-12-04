Turkey made no demands in backing NATO's Poland, Baltic plans: Lithuania president

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda arrives for the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan did not issue demands in return for an agreement to back NATO’s defense plans for Poland and the Baltic states, Lithuania’s president said on Wednesday.

“No one demanded anything from us for this. We all thanked President Erdogan for his solidarity”, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told journalists in London, after the earlier meeting between Erdogan and leaders of Poland and the Baltics.

Turkey had previously said it would oppose NATO’s plan unless the alliance accepted Turkey’s designation of certain groups as terrorists, including the Kurdish YPG militia.