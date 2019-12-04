Erdogan, Trump have 'very productive' meeting at NATO summit: Turkish official

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump had a “very productive” meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Britain on Wednesday, Turkey’s communications director said.

Fahrettin Altun made the comment on Twitter and his office said the meeting lasted half an hour. NATO leaders were meeting near London at a summit aiming to tackle sharp disagreements over spending, future threats including China and Turkey’s role in the alliance.