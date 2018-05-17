Trump: Countries not meeting NATO obligations will be 'dealt with'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that NATO members that do not contribute fully to the organization would be “dealt with,” and singled out Germany as one country he said was not doing enough.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump’s remarks came at a Cabinet meeting attended by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg praised Trump’s work on shoring up NATO, whose continued purpose Trump questioned while campaigning in the 2016 election.

Seated with members of his Cabinet, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sitting at Trump’s right hand, Stoltenberg said: “Your leadership on defense spending has really helped to make a difference.”

“It is impacting allies because now all allies are increasing defense spending,” he said. “No allies are cutting their budgets anymore.”