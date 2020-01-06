Natura & Co lifts cost-saving synergy estimate after closing of Avon deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Natura is picture at the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil cosmetics group Natura & Co (NTCO3.SA) has raised its estimates for annual cost-savings stemming from the combination with Avon Products (AVP.N), but is still calculating potential revenue synergies, executives said on Monday.

The company now sees cost-savings of $200 million to $300 million per year within the next 36 months, more than the forecast of $150 million to $250 million disclosed in May, when it announced the deal to acquire rival Avon(AVP.N) .

“And we are quantifying potential revenue synergies as we speak,” Natura & Co’s chief executive officer and chairman Roberto Marques told analysts and investors in a call to discuss the integration with Avon.