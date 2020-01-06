Deals
January 6, 2020 / 1:47 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Natura & Co lifts cost-saving synergy estimate after closing of Avon deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Natura is picture at the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil cosmetics group Natura & Co (NTCO3.SA) has raised its estimates for annual cost-savings stemming from the combination with Avon Products (AVP.N), but is still calculating potential revenue synergies, executives said on Monday.

The company now sees cost-savings of $200 million to $300 million per year within the next 36 months, more than the forecast of $150 million to $250 million disclosed in May, when it announced the deal to acquire rival Avon(AVP.N) .

“And we are quantifying potential revenue synergies as we speak,” Natura & Co’s chief executive officer and chairman Roberto Marques told analysts and investors in a call to discuss the integration with Avon.

Reporting by Gabriela Mell, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below