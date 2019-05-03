Brazil's Natura to invest in emerging brands through venture capital funds: chairman

Workers pack cosmetic products into boxes at Natura's factory in Cajamar, Sao Paulo September 1, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil cosmetics company Natura intends to invest in emerging brands in beauty and wellness segments in Europe and the United States through venture capital funds, executives said on Friday.

“Dynamo Beauty Ventures is the first vehicle that matches our criteria and focus moving forward and we anticipate there will be more of these initiatives in the future”, Roberto Marques, chairman of Natura’s board, told analysts in a call to discuss quarterly results.