Naturgy sells Chilean unit to China's State Grid for $3 billion

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish energy company "Naturgy" is seen in the door of its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish power company Naturgy NTGY.MC said on Friday it had agreed to sell 96% of its Chilean utility Compania General de Electricidad CGE.SN to China's State Grid International Development for 2.57 billion euros ($3.04 billion).

Naturgy, whose shares jumped 5.9% after the announcement, said it expected to book a pre-tax capital gain of about 400 million euros on the sale.

The all-cash transaction, which is expected to be concluded by the end of February, is part of a strategy to unlock value to shareholders by focusing on businesses and markets with more potential growth, Naturgy said.

The Spanish company intends to focus on renewable energy, electricity networks and countries with stable regulatory frameworks and marcoeconomic environment.

After a management reshuffle in 2018, Naturgy has focused on cutting costs and moving out of countries including Colombia, Italy, Moldova and South Africa.

Spanish banks Santander and BBVA advise State Grid, while Naturgy has hired Citi.